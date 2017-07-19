Song Secret: How To Have A Number One Song And Not Make Any Money

Richard Ashcroft wrote a song and borrowed a couple riffs from a Rolling Stones song. He thought it would be easier to ask forgiveness than permission and that one little issue cost him a bundle! Not only did Richard and his band not make any money…neither did the Rolling Stones. The whole story below, in our Wednesday morning song secret.
Song Secret: How To Have A Number One Song And Not Make Any MoneyJuly 19, 2017 8:25 AM
VIENNA, AUSTRIA - NOVEMBER 6: Detail of the Vienna recording studio belonging to Austrian musicians Richard Dorfmeister and Rupert Huber, members of electronica group Tosca, taken on November 6, 2014. (Photo by Joseph Branston/Future Music Magazine via Getty Images)