P!nk Reveals Plans for New Music Video

While we don’t know if the upcoming video is for a one-off release or an entire project, we can hope. July 19, 2017 10:39 AM
Filed Under: P!nk

By Robyn Collins

During a fan Q&A on Twitter, pop superstar P!nk was asked “Appx when is the next album coming out?”

The singer replied, “Well I’m shooting a video next week.”

There have been rumors about the rocker working on a new EP, and the talk escalated when she was seen at one of producer Jack Antonoff’s shows, according to Billboard.

Related: 5 Awesome P!nk Instagram Moments for National Pink Day

While we don’t know if the upcoming video is for a one-off release or an entire project, we can hope.

The last new music we had from the artist was a collaboration on “Waterfall” with Stargate and Sia.

From the looks of the online response, fans can’t quite contain themselves.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live