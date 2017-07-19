Meet Penny – loving, petite and so very sweet! This beautiful little lady is described as affectionate, playful and even a little ditzy! Sometimes she gets a little carried away playing and is so adorable chasing her tail! Penny enjoys both human and feline companionship; she is affectionate and eager to interact and snuggle with her people. She’s a tiny bit timid at first and will be happiest in a fairly calm home where she can take part in some active playtime with a kitty friend or two! For more info on adorable 8 month old Penny, please contact Donna at 860-242-9999 x 302 or Donna@ourcompanions.org