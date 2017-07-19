Katy Perry Brings Up Old Feud Again: ‘I Love Taylor Swift’

By Hayden Wright

Katy Perry is still talking about Taylor Swift. During an interview with the Australian Today show, a host asked Perry about the status of her feud with the 1989 hitmaker. Perry’s answers to this question have wildly varied over the last two months, but the Witness star played it diplomatic this time.

“I mean, I love her, I always have,” Perry said. “We’ve had our differences but I just continue to say, ‘God bless her on her journey.'”

Overcorrecting? It seems the door to reconciliation opens and closes every few weeks. God bless Katy Perry on her journey.

Here’s Katy on set during her Today appearance: