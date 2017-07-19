John Reaches Out To PillowTalk To Help Find Long Lost Love

July 19, 2017 10:50 PM

I came into work today and found a letter on my desk. The letter was from John. It was a request for a PillowTalk dedication. John needs help in his rather extensive search for Carrie, someone he met in 1989. He has been a long time listener to PillowTalk and hopes that she is listening too.

Click on the “Play” arrow below to hear me reading John’s letter the way it sounded on PillowTalk. You can send your love letter to me by writing to: Dean Richards, Lite 100.5 WRCH, 10 Executive Drive, Farmington, CT 06032. You can also send a message and follow me on Twitter @DEANWRCH, or on Facebook via the PillowTalk Loyal Listeners Page.

