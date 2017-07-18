Try It Tuesday – Dragon Ball Cheese from the Grilled Cheese & Beer Cookbook

July 18, 2017 7:08 AM By Mike Stacy

According to Authors Kevin Vanblarcum and James Edward Davis, Grilled Cheese is the most perfect food in the world.  And paired with the right beer there is nothing better.

On this week’s Try it Tuesday, we try one of their best.  The cookbook is available on-line, at Target and at book stores on  Hatherleigh Press.

We challenged ourselves with an “advanced” recipe: Dragon Ball Cheese!  We used Perdue grilled chicken and Big Y branded queso… Did we enjoy it?  Listen below the recipe!

Ingredients:

1 – pita pocket

Handful of Soba Noodles

1/2 lb. roasted pork

1 shredded carrot

1/4 lb. queso fresco

Sriracha to taste

Directions:

Open pita pocket.  Fill with noodles, pork, sriracha, carrot and queso fresco.  Place in a 350 degree oven or Toaster Oven for 5-6 minutes.

grilled cheese cookbook Try It Tuesday Dragon Ball Cheese from the Grilled Cheese & Beer Cookbook

 

