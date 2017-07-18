Joe Furey’s Weather

July 18, 2017 5:30 AM By Leia

A beautiful start to the workweek yesterday with sunshine and clear skies. Monday’s highs in the 80’s. Another nice day on tap today, with temps on the rise as the week goes on! The full forecast, and a look at the rest of the week right here with WRCH!

 

 

 

 

