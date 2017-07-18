Dedications Covering 5 Decades Of Music

July 18, 2017 11:55 PM

If music variety is what you are looking for, we certainly have that. On Tuesday night, your dedications covered five decades.

Starting with the 1960’s, Augusta in Portland requested a song for her reason for laughing for crying for living and for dying, George in Cromwell. Late in the evening, Al from Agawam, MA requested Harold Melvin and the Bluenotes for P.C. in Agawam. Mario from Hartford requested a song form the mid ’80’s by Dire Straights, Ruby in Naugatuck requested a Celine Dion song from the ’90’s for members of her family. Finally, Ashanti in New Britain wanted to play a Bruno Mars song for someone he loves. How’s that for variety?

