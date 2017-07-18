According to Allstate‘s “America’s Best Drivers Report” the worst city for getting into a car accident is Boston. Insurance claims there are 179.6% higher than the national average. The average span between insurance claims is 3.6 years.

The study ranks the “200 largest U.S. cities and their surrounding suburban metropolitan areas” based on damage claims made between January 2014 and December 2015.

With an average of 14.9 years between insurance claims, the city that came in as the best to drive in, is Kansas City, Kansas followed by Brownsville, Texas and Madison, Wisconsin third.

Here are the 10 worst: