National Yellow Pig Day?

July 17, 2017 12:24 PM By Joan Dylan

Welcome back to another work week. In the radio studio we have a quirky calander that lets us know what each day throughout  the year is being recognized for. Some are informative and nostalgic and others are just plain bizarre. Take today for instance: July 17th is Yellow Pig Day. I happened to mention this on air this morning and a listener named Carol was kind enough to send the info on how this wacky day came into existence. It seems two math students at Princeton   were working hard on analyzing the number 17. They eventually went a little nuts and created a Yellow pig with 17 toes, 17 teeth, and so forth. Now the day is recognized as an important part of the academic calendar  with cake, jokes, and general revelry. Go figure!

