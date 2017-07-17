Joe From Bristol Begins Journey To Make His Dream Come True

Jackie from Bristol is so proud of her son Joe. Joe graduated a few years ago from The University of Connecticut with a degree in history. He is leaving this Saturday for Japan.

He is going to Japan to teach English and will be there for at least a year. He learned how to read and write Japanese and teach English in the process. He will be working in one of Japan’s 43 “Prefectures”.

Jackie loves her son and will miss having him around. At the same time she is so happy to see him making one of his dreams come true. Thanks for making the world a better place, Joe. Thank you Jackie for sharing your story on PillowTalk.