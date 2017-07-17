Ed Sheeran Featured Artist

July 17, 2017 6:00 AM By Allan Camp
Ed Sheeran just keeps rolling in the top 10.  Shape Of You has been the top song for weeks and just started to move down the Mediabase 24/7 chart. Now coming up “Castle on the Hill”  It  debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 6. and stating in the Hollywood Reporter, “is a reflection on the importance of friendship and growing up in a small, countryside town”. Check the official video.

He sang it live on the Billboard Music awards from Chille.  Ed played two shows Friday and Saturday at Mohegan Sun,  If you missed that, he will be at the TD Garden on September 23 and 24th.  Here is ticket info. Click HERE

