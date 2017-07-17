Broadway Show Turns Tragic Events Into Lots of Laughs

My wife and I joined my parents in New York yesterday to see the Broadway play “Come From Away.” The show is about the town of Gander, Newfoundland which found its population double in size when the events of September 11, 2001 forced all incoming international flights to be diverted to their airport.

Since there weren’t nearly enough hotel rooms to accommodate the thousands of displaced travelers that suddenly found their plans interrupted, the townsfolk welcomed strangers from all over the world into their homes, as they all wondered what would happen next.

Not a seemingly likely topic for a Broadway musical, or a comedy, “Come From Away“, the term the locals use for anyone who’s not from Newfoundland, manages to turn that tragic day into a hilarious romp full of great tunes! It’s easy to see why it was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Musical this year.