Spotlite: Connecticut Collaborative Divorce Group (CCDG)

This week’s Spotlite guests are Dr. Elaine Ducharme and Attorney Robert Fried from The Connecticut Collaborative Divorce Group.

Connecticut Collaborative Divorce Group (CCDG) is an organization determined to resolve disputes without going to Court and to minimize issues of stress and financial costs and is based on a private approach to resolving issues. CCDG is comprised of attorneys, financial and mental health professionals. The goal of CCDG is to facilitate a divorce process that’s fair, respectful and cost effective.

