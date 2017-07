This week on Rich Answers, Rev. Dr. Shelley Best talks to Dr. Valerie Tate Everett, newly appointed Pastor of St. Lukes CME Church in Georgia. They will be covering such topics like the early influences, relying on the sisterhood, what inspired you to write her book and much more. Music in this week show by Earth, Wind and Fire and many others…

Rich Answers/Dr.Valerie Tate Everett