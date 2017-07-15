This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary

We will keep you company all weekend long with the best Lite Rock! Wake up Monday morning with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30! Allan and Mary will be on vacation but we will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock with the most music in the morning and All Day While You Work.

Leia will have your morning news every 30 minutes.

Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.

Mark Christopher will check on traffic.

Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 Bonus –

You’ll win four tickets to Echoes of Sinatra Friday, September 1st 7:30pm at Simsbury Meadows. Take a musical journey through the golden era of one of the greatest performers of all time – Frank Sinatra with stunning show girls, amazing costumes and choreography. Echos of Sinatra is produced by DFX Entertainment. Tickets available at http://www.cbsconnecticut.com/echoesofsinatra

7:10 Birthdays – Winner Drawn at random on Friday!

Each day we tell you which celebrities share your birthday and announce a few local celebrities too! Every WRCH listener celebrating a birthday this week is eligible for a gift courtesy of Periwinkle’s Gift Shop in Wethersfield… Here is this week’s prize:

7:40 Show Me the Goodies –

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Straight No Chaser & Post Modern Jukebox at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Sunday, July 23rd. You’ll also win a pair of WRCH Stemless Wineglasses AND you’ll qualify for cocktails and dinner at Tre Scalani in New Haven!

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Tony Bennett coming to Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday, September 30th.Tickets are on sale now, but you could win them courtesy of Mohegan Sun – Full of Life.

You’ll also win SABAN’S POWER RANGERS on Blu-ray and Digital HD! From Director Dean Israelite, get ready to Go Go Power Rangers with the cool new action blockbuster fans have been waiting for. Featuring exclusive new bonus features. It’s Morphin Time! SABAN’S POWER RANGERS. Rated PG-13. Now available on Blu-ray, DVD & Digital HD.

AND mini-golf for the family at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington!

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Try It Tuesday at 6:40 Allan, Mike & Mary try something new – the Grilled Cheese & Beer Cookbook! We will also share some cool info on our great state with Tell Me Something Good presented by Vernon Manor at 8:10

Wednesday listen for Song Secrets after 8:00!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

Don’t miss the 20th Annual Nite of Lite Laughter to benefit Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital

CLICK HERE to purchase tickets!

It’s going to be a great week!