This weekend, a smooth groove overtakes Hartford as the 26th annual Greater Hartford Jazz Fest returns to Bushnell Park. Beginning Friday, it’s three days of free music and fun in the capital city. For the complete festival schedule, go to: hartfordjazz.org

Before the music resumes on Sunday afternoon, spend a relaxing morning with us. Enjoy four hours of soothing smooth jazz from 8 until noon, on the Sunday Morning Smooth Jazz Brunch.