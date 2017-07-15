New Recipe: Pineapple Firecracker Chicken

It already sounded from the title like something I would order at a restaurant, so naturally I had to try to make it. NOT as hard as I was expecting! I love a recipe that keeps things simple. Ingredients, prep, I just don’t always have a lot of time to spend on making dinner.

This recipe is technically a paleo recipe so if you are following that plan, great! If you are not going full paleo then feel free to use the substitutes for the starches and soy sauce, its that simple. Click here to check out the recipe and give it a go for yourself!