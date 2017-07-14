MUSIC:

The Talcott Mountain Music Festival presents: a Tribute to David Bowie Friday night under the stars at Simsbury Meadows with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra! Lawn Seats are $25. VIP Table Seats are also available. www.Hartfordsymphony.org

Ed Sheeran comes to Mohegan Sun Arena Friday and Saturday at 7:30pm! Tickets $85-$105. Los Lonely Boys play in the Wolf Den Saturday 8pm in a Free show. http://www.mohegansun.com or 888-226-7711

The Zombies play Infinity Hall in Hartford Saturday 8pm. Tickets $74-$99. http://www.infinityhall.com or 866-666-6306

Don’t miss The Manhattans in Hamden’s Free Summer Concert Series Friday 7:30pm in Hamden Town Center Park. 203-287-2546 or http://www.hamdenartscommission.org

Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey croon on stage at Ridgefield Playhouse Sunday 8pm. Tickets $75. www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or 203-438-5795

THEATER:

“Mamma Mia” the ABBA based musical about one bride with 3 possible Dads plays the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Friday through Monday. Tickets $45 – $65. For info on all shows, visit http://www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

“Oklahoma!” begins at the Goodspeed Opera House and runs till September 23rd. Tickets start at $28. 860-873-8668 or http://www.goodspeed.org

“My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra” plays the Connecticut Cabaret Theater in Berlin now through August 5th Friday and Saturdays at 8pm. Tickets $30. 860-829-1248 or http://www.ctcabaret.com

“Complete Works of William Shakespeare (Abridged)” plays Playhouse on Park in West Hartford through July 30th. Tickets $30-$40. 860-523-5900 or http://www.playhouseonpark.org

Hollywood at the Bijou film series features A Murder-Mystery Double Feature from 1932 with “Murders in the Rue Morgue” and “Mask of Fu Manchu” starring Bella Lugosi- & Boris Karloff. They will be preceded by classic cartoons and “Flash Gordon” with Buster Crabbe Friday at 7pm & Saturday at 1 & 7pm at The Bristol Historical Society – 98 Summer Street, Bristol. $3.00 donation – all ages – refreshments and popcorn also available. Proceeds benefit the non-profit organizations – “The Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum” and “The Bristol Historical Society” **Check out the cast photo and poster at the bottom of this report! 860-583-6309 or http://www.preservehollywood.org

The Southington Drive-In Summer Season is underway! Enjoy “Jurassic Park” Saturday. Gates open at 6pm, 995 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike. Movies begin at Sunset. Southington residents pay $10 per car. Non residents $15. Each week features a Neighbor Night where those residents also are admitted for $10 – this Saturday it’s Cromwell. Tune radios to 89.9 for the Movie sound! Cash Only!

EVENT:

The Greater Hartford Festival of Jazz takes place Friday through Sunday at Bushnell Park in Hartford. Enjoy a multitude of Jazz Artists plus the marketplace with food and beverages. The kids will love face painting, glitter tattoos and bounce houses! For the complete entertainment line up visit http://www.hartfordjazz.org

If you missed fireworks, check them out in Newington Saturday at Mill Pond Park. the day begins at 10am with live music, carnival rides, activities, food and beer and concludes with fireworks at 9:30pm. Admission is Free. www.newingtonct.gov

Got a hankering for blueberries?! You can attend the Blueberry Festival at Arbor Park in Ellington Saturday beginning at 9am. Fresh Blueberry Shortcake will be piled on top of biscuits with ice cream and whipped cream! www.ellingtonfarmersmarket.com or 860-872-0121. You can also visit Lyman Orchards in Middlefield Saturday at 10am. 860-349-1793 or http://www.lymanorchards.com

Gathering for the Paws features live music and benefits the Dog Star Rescue Saturday 11am to 10pm at the St. Joseph Polish Society, 88 East Main Street, Forestville. Please bring Pet food and/or supplies to donate as well! Raffles and fun! Admission $10 in advance or $15 at the door. 860-922-2443.

It’s a Whalers Aumni Weekend Friday through Sunday with the Hartford Yardgoats at Dunkin Donuts Park. http://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/buyclear.asp?SponsorID=9788&EventID=221157&continue=buynew.asp#.WWiQsYTyupp

Celebrate Bastille Day Friday 4pm at Sub Edge Farm, 199 Town Farm Road, Farmington. The event is hosted by Avert Brasserie in West Hartford and will feature live music, Mimes, French Wines, beers and liqueurs paired with hors d’oeuvres, cheese, chocolates and more! Admission is $45. Children under 12 are $20. Benefits End Hunger Connecticut organization. facebook.com/avertbrasserie

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day – celebrate at the Fort Hill Farm Hoedown in Thompson on Quaddick Road. Free toe-tapping, foot-stomping hoedown fun from 1-3pm includes live music, garden tours, wagon rides and complimentary ice cream! www.thefarmerscow.com

Train enthusiast? Check out the largest train layout in New England this Sunday 1-4pm at the Time Machine on Hilliard Street in Manchester!

Are you ready to try Yoga? Yoga in the City takes place every day except Friday in Hartford for FREE! The Vasu Tribe Studio of Hartford offers free outdoor Yoga weeknights at 5:30 Monday & Wednesday in Bushnell Park, Tuesday and Thursdays in Elizabeth Park. Saturday in Pope Park and Sunday in Colt Park are at 10am. All levels welcome now through October 9th.

Catch a great new exhibit “Yankees-Red Sox” at the Mattatuck Museum, 144 W. Main Street, Waterbury. News clippings, ticket stubs, action shots, hats, bats, uniforms and a copy of the Babe Ruth Contract from the Sox to the Yanks, a piece of the Green Monster and a seat from original Yankee Stadium. The exhibit runs through November 12th. www.mattuckmuseum.org

Dinosaurs Take Flight at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History now through August 30th. Don’t miss the Archaeopteryx from the Jurassic Period. These winged dinos are the ancestors of modern birds! www.peabody.yale.edu

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Hartford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org