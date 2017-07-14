The Jim Brickman Show: Saturday Morning On Air And On Line

July 14, 2017 1:00 PM By Jim Brickman

Show Preview

Hey, Are you hungry?  Well you will be!  Joint me,  Jim Brickman this weekend from 6am till 10 on the Brickman show.  We’re talking ice cream, french fries and the perfect drinks that you should pair them with plus the man behind great songs like “Beautiful Morning” and “Groovin” and many more great hits,  Felix Cavaliere is here and from Modern Family you know the actor that plays Cameron,  Eric Stonestreet will be here while helping a great cause.  It’s the Jim Brickman Show This Weekend starting saturday morning at 6 on Lite 100.5 WRCH and wrch.com

Brickman Bonus Video with Luke McMaster

  • Click HERE for the Jim Brickman Music Channel on Youtube

brick show logo

Photo:jimbrickman.com

Photo:jimbrickman.com

 

 

