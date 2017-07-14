Sleep On This

I consider myself pretty fortunate. On most nights I sleep very well. I tend to fall asleep within a few minutes of my head hitting the pillow. I’ve had friends on the other hand who have struggled with their ability to get enough sleep at night. For them, cumulatively over time it can become quite severe and problematic.

Due to the type of hours I work getting enough sleep has been something I’ve had to manage over the years, especially where my internal clock is concerned. I recently saw a TV piece on football star Tom Brady in which he mentions the importance of getting enough sleep at night.

Getting enough sleep helps your brain work properly by creating new pathways for the next day. Lack of sleep on the other hand can negatively affect making decisions, problem solving, emotional behavior and mood swings. Getting the proper sleep can help repair the heart and blood vessels. The amount of sleep you get effects the balance of certain hormones that regulate your appetite. Lack of sleep can contribute to heart disease, high blood pressure and obesity. If you’ve ever seen comparative photos of a brain that gets enough sleep versus one that is sleep deprived it is downright scary. Getting an hour or two less each night may not seem like much but even that can be detrimental to your overall health. Most of us should be getting a minimum of seven hours of sleep a night. The quality of the sleep versus quantity of the sleep is also important. Sleep well and I might recommend listening to a night of PillowTalk on 100.5 WRCH to help you settle down and relax prior to drifting off for a good night’s rest.