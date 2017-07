One of my favorite magazines is Grandin Road. I pretend I am sitting in a cottage on Nantucket while I look at it.

Just in time for summer, Grandin Road has these impossibly cheerful outdoor pillows! They come in designs that all go together: the Ashley (a geometric pattern), and the Remley (hot pink and white floral). Grab your favorite – they’re $39 each – or splurge and grab all three!