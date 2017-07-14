Flashback Friday: 1960 – Jane Goodall Begins Chimp Study

It was July 14, 1960 that researcher Jane Goodall arrived at the Gombe Stream Reserve in present-day Tanzania to begin her famous study of chimpanzees in the wild.

Also that month, U.S. Senator John F. Kennedy was nominated for President of the United States at the Democratic National Convention in Los Angeles.

The Woolworth Company‘s lunch counter in Greensboro, North Carolina, the location of a sit-in that had sparked demonstrations across the South, served a meal to its first black customer.

And, these were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart for July 16, 1960:

#5 – The Fendermen – Mule Skinner Blues

#4 – Duane Eddy & The Rebels – Because They’re Young

#3 – Connie Francis – Everybody’s Somebody’s Fool

#2 – Brenda Lee – I’m Sorry

#1 – Hollywood Argyles – Alley Oop