Summer Just Got Better With This Beach Read!

Looking for a beach read that keeps you so glued to the page you’ll hardly notice the sun setting? Well, Paula Hawkins strikes again with another addicting, psychological thriller. This is called Into The Water, from the author who brought us Girl On The Train. Take this on vacay with you and you’ll be sitting on the edge of your beach seat. I am purposely going in an opposite direction of anything that reflects the current political or pop cultures. It is a book with a real sense of escape.

