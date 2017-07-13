Summer Just Got Better With This Beach Read!

July 13, 2017 10:31 AM By Joan Dylan

Looking for a beach read that keeps you so glued to the page you’ll hardly notice the sun setting? Well, Paula Hawkins strikes again with another addicting, psychological thriller. This is called Into The Water, from the author who brought us Girl On The Train. Take this on vacay with you and you’ll be sitting on the edge of your beach seat. I am purposely going in an opposite direction of anything that reflects the current political or pop cultures. It is a book with a real sense of escape.

The Best Books to Add to Your Must-Read List This Summer

