Our Companions Pets of the Month – Two by Two!

Susan Linker popped in for a visit with bonded pairs of furbabies looking for forever homes! Let’s meet them!

Cricket and Casey are a bonded male/female pair of 10 year old kitties. These adorable cats love one another very much and spend all of their time together! The male, Cricket, is an outgoing, friendly, affectionate lap cat. He loves everyone he meets and needs lot of attention and love! He is the confident counterpart to his female friend, Casey, who is shy and prefers Cricket’s company to anyone else. Though she is shy, Casey is very sweet and after some time, may come around to human contact as long as she is living in a home that she shares only with her best friend, Cricket. Cricket and Casey are a lovable pair who need a calm, quiet household. They are so ready to find their forever home. If you think that home could be yours, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org for more information!

Mindy and Jerry are a sister/brother bonded pair. They are under 1 yr. old. As sweet as can be this pair is looking for their forever home together. Their foster mom describes Jerry as ” entertaining, spunky, and feisty” where Mindy is “sweet, loving, and caring”. Mindy takes care of her brother. The siblings are happiest when cuddling together or sharing a treat.

They adore their time out of their cage so it’s crucial they have plenty of time to run, explore, and play 4 to 6 hours/day.

They currently share their home with a dog who doesn’t seem to bother them at all.

Previous indoor rabbit experience is preferred. For more information about Mindy and Jerry or to request an adoption application please contact Marlene@OurCompanions.org or call 860-242-9999 x302.