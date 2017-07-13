No Better Time To Hit The Slopes Than…August?

July 13, 2017 3:33 PM By Chuck Taylor

That’s what the folks who now run Powder Ridge Ski Area in Middlefield were hoping you’d think when they teamed up with a European company to install a synthetic surface that will allow just that.

Apparently they’ve been skiing and tubing on this artificial “snow” in Europe for years. And if it catches on here, folks may be taking their ski vacations in the summer.

Powder Ridge will be open next month for skiing and tubing. The surface can do a number on bare skin, so skiers will still be required to cover up with long pants, long sleeves and elbow and knee pads.

But if you’d like to exercise your skiing options, and don’t care for the cold weather, this could be the perfect solution.

