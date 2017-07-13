Learn More About The Coffee You Love

The Geography Of Food series presented by the Avon Free Public Library continues on Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 11:00 am. It’s the second of a three part series of talks. This one is called: Coffees of the World.

The talk will involve the role of geography in the production, movement, and consumption of coffee around the world. Which countries are most closely associated with coffee and why? What role does coffee production play in sustainability? Why was it considered the “devil’s drink” for so long? Coffee tasting and food pairings from different global regions will be included.

The talk will be led by Dr. Cynthia Pope, a Professor of Geography at Central Connecticut State University. The Avon Free Public Library is located at 281 Country Club Road in Avon. Call the library at 860-673-9712 for more information.