PillowTalk Love Song Trivia For July 12th

July 12, 2017 7:00 PM By Dean Richards

In my research, I found this lite rock nugget. One of those strange coincidences or is it fate? Two people of completely different backgrounds would cross paths while celebrating birthdays on the same date. See how you do with the clue below. Choose the answer from the multiple choices below.

She is a member of one of the most popular and influential rock bands in the last 40 years. One of her band mates produced his second album. He had a top 10 hit in 1978 that came from that album. Both she and he were born on July 12th. Can you name who she and he? Is it:

