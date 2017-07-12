OSV Free For Kids 17 and Under

July 12, 2017 10:49 AM By Joan Dylan

I love reading Korky Vann’s Deal Of The Day In The Courant. She has the scoop on a ton of freebies! I saw this one this morning– if the kids are starting to say “I’m bored”  you can explore history at no charge throughout the month of July at Old Sturbridge Village.

Up to three children ages 17 and younger get in free when accompanied by a paying adult.  OSV, 1 Old Sturbridge Village Road, Sturbridge, is open Wednesday through Sunday, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Blackout date: Sunday, July 23.) 800-733-1830 or osv.org.

