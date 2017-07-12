Help An Englishman Learn the History of His Jeep

I received an interesting e-mail from a gentleman in England who purchased a 1946 Willys CJ2A Jeep (similar to the one pictured) which he had imported from Connecticut back in 2006. He contacted me in the hopes of finding out any history on the vehicle.

So, I’m turning to you, to perhaps help him find the previous owner of his Jeep. It had a “farm” registration plate #27982. That’s all we have to go on. Not much, I know. But, perhaps you or someone you know is familiar with this vehicle. If so, you can contact me at chuck.taylor@cbsradio.com and I will put you in touch with him.

Hey, it’s worth a shot!