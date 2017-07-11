Try It Tuesday: Island Way Sorbet

Ever notice that tropical drinks tend to taste better when you’re on vacation? When someone hands you a coconut or a pineapple sliced in half and filled with deliciousness? Well this company did, and they brought that same feel to us in a handheld form!
These little sorbet cups are packaged individually in lemon and orange half slices and filled with different flavored sorbets! If ever there were a thing to scream summer its this product. Click here to find out more about this product and where you can find it in your area!
