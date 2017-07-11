Try It Tuesday: Island Way Sorbet

July 11, 2017 6:45 AM By Leia

Ever notice that tropical drinks tend to taste better when you’re on vacation? When someone hands you a coconut or a pineapple sliced in half and filled with deliciousness? Well this company did, and they brought that same feel to us in a handheld form!

These little sorbet cups are packaged individually in lemon and orange half slices and filled with different flavored sorbets! If ever there were a thing to scream summer its this product. Click here to find out more about this product and where you can find it in your area!

More from Leia
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live