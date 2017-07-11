Men Who Are Significantly Older Than Their Partners Live Longer

July 11, 2017 3:20 PM By Chuck Taylor

According to a study from the University of Stockholm, men over 50 who had younger partners had a longer life expectancy than those dating within their age range. In fact, “the older their spouse, the worse their survival chances, even after controlling for things like education and wealth.” Additionally, data from Britain’s Office of National Statistics revealed that there was no major link between age gaps and divorce rates in England and Wales for men who dated younger.

Unfortunately, the same was not true for cougars. Stats showed that women “marrying later than 30 who were more than 10 years older than their spouse were more likely to divorce.” Even more depressing for ladies is the fact that the same Swedish study listed above found that “the bigger the age gap, the worse their survival chances, regardless of whether they were younger or older.”

