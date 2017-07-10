Chainsmokers and Coldplay Featured Artists

Alex Pall and Drew Taggert, TheChainsmokers, teamed up with Chris Martin and Coldplay for this one. Chris Martin sings lead the the Coldplay style, but you hear the Chainsmokers style which is described by some as “EDM-pop drop” All I can tell you, is It Works.

The band was pretty excited to work with Chris saying that it was fun to see him work, standing in the room singing and trying out different ideas. This was a little out of the “norm” for The Chainsmokers and they usually work with young up and coming talent. The band basically has 3 songs on the burner right now. Chainsmokers don’t have a local stop this summer but play Philadelphia September 2nd Coldplay is at MetLife Stadium and Gillette stadiums in early August. Ticket infor HERE.

