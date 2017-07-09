This Week with Allan, Mike & Mary!

We will keep you company all weekend long with great Lite Rock! Monday, wake up with Allan, Mike & Mary at 5:30!

Allan Camp will play Southern New England’s best Lite Rock in the morning and All Day While You Work.

Mary Scanlon will have your morning news every 30 minutes.

Mike Stacy checks the scoreboard.

Mark Christopher will check on traffic.

Joe Furey from the WRCH Fox 61 Weather Center will fill you in on the forecast.

6:10 BONUS:

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Straight No Chaser & Post Modern Jukebox at the Toyota Oakdale Theater in Wallingford Sunday, July 23rd. You’ll also win a pair of WRCH Stemless Wineglasses AND you’ll qualify for cocktails and dinner at Tre Scalani in New Haven!

7:10 Birthdays – Winner Drawn at random on Friday!

Each day we tell you which celebrities share your birthday and announce a few local celebrities too! Every WRCH listener celebrating a birthday this week is eligible for a gift courtesy of Periwinkle’s Gift Shop in Wethersfield… Here is this week’s prize – a Sunflower Umbrella!

7:40 Show Me The Goodies –

You’ll win four tickets to The Hartford Symphony Orchestra’s Talcott Mountain Music Festival Broadway A to Z Friday night July 28th under the stars at Simsbury Meadows. You’ll also win a $50 gift card to Big Y World Class Market to pack the perfect picnic! Life is short… why not just grab sinfully sweet treats from the Big Y Bakery including fruit pies, gourmet filled cupcakes and cookies!

Monday it’s 2 for the Booty after 8am.

2 Listeners battling hook to hook for fabulous booty including:

You’ll win a pair of tickets to Six Flags New England home of the new Joker 4-D Coaster!

You’ll also win the first 3 seasons of TVLand’s show “YOUNGER” starring Hilary Duff and written and produced by Darren Star! Your summer obsession has arrived! The hit TV Land series YOUNGER, starring Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff, returns for an exciting new season where everything hangs in the balance. It’s the show that has critics raving and fans wanting more. Don’t miss out on the season premiere of YOUNGER Wednesday at 10pm/9c. Only on TV Land.

AND mini-golf for the family at Farmington Miniature Golf & Ice Cream Parlor on Route 4 in Farmington!

Plus one contestant wins the grand prize a $100 gift card to Blades Salon, a full service salon in Wethersfield!

Tuesday don’t miss a fascinating new product with Try It Tuesday at 6:40 then listen after 8:00 it’s Tell Me Something Good About Connecticut presented by Vernon Manor!

Wednesday, don’t miss the Song Secret after 8:00.

Thursday we’ll have Susan Linker from Our Companions will be our guest!

Friday morning, let us help you find the perfect plans for the weekend with The Weekend According to Mike at 6:10 and 8:45!

Tickets are on sale now for The 20th Annual Nite of Lite Laughter starring Jay Leno October 13th and presented by Hartford Healthcare Cancer Institute at Hartford Hospital . Get yours at http://www.Bushnell.org

It’s going to be a great week!