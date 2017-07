This week’s Spotlite guest is Kevin W. Reese, Drugless Holistic Health Practitioner. Kevin discusses his previous health battles that helped him create a method called the Three D’s (Diet, De-Stress & Detox). The Three D’s has become the structure to The Sunlight Shift, his 1-Year lifestyle program where fruits and vegetables are a major component to living a sickness free healthy life.

Eat the Sunlight Kevin W. Reese