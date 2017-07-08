Easy Breakfast Prep Idea: Baked Oatmeal Cups

July 8, 2017 12:00 PM By Leia

Cooking ahead for the week can be a pain, and when we get down to it most of us forget the most important meal of the day! Making lunch ahead is a good idea of course, so is prepping your dinner the night before. This recipe pulls breakfast right into your prep routine and with very little time and effort, and a muffin pan, you can have breakfast handled before you even start the week!

If you’re short on time or money, or both, this will definitely work for you. Not to mention its not a bad choice if you’re trying to watch what you’re eating during the day! Click here for the recipe! 

