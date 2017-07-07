MUSIC:

The Talcott Mountain Music Festival presents: Sgt. Pepper’s 50th… a Classical Mystery Tour Friday night under the stars at Simsbury Meadows with the Hartford Symphony Orchestra! Enjoy the 50th Anniversary celebration of the ground breaking Beatles’ album! www.Hartfordsymphony.org

Idina Menzel plays in the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Friday 8pm. Tickets $69-$125. For info on all shows, visit http://www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

THEATER:

The Southington Drive-In Summer Season is underway! Enjoy “The Secret Life of Pets”. Gates open at 6pm, 995 Meriden Waterbury Turnpike. Movies begin at Sunset. Southington residents pay $10 per car. Non residents $15. Each week features a Neighbor Night where those residents also are admitted for $10 – this Saturday it’s Waterbury. Tune radios to 89.9 for the Movie sound! Cash Only!

Need to laugh? How about Jerry Seinfeld Saturday 8pm at the Grand Theater at Foxwoods. Tickets $82.50-$150. For info on all shows, visit http://www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

Cirque Eloize ID takes the stage in the Fox Theater at Foxwoods Friday through Wednesday. Tickets are $25-$40. For info on all shows, visit http://www.foxwoods.com or 800-200-2882

EVENT:

Hartford fireworks are back and go off over the river at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza on July 8 at 9 p.m. Live music and entertainment begin at 7 p.m. on both sides of the river, and the Riverfront Food Truck Festival wraps up that day as well, beginning at 11 a.m. More fireworks at ctnow.com/julyfourth

Enjoy some great hoops as the Connecticut Sun play the Washington Mystics at Mohegan Sun Arena Saturday 7pm. Tickets $14-$74. http://sun.wnba.com/

Train enthusiast? Check out the largest train layout in New England this Sunday 1-4pm at the Time Machine on Hilliard Street in Manchester!

New England Balloon Festival July 7 to 9 on the Goshen Fairgrounds. Attendees can soar in balloons tethered to the ground at heights of up to 100 feet; the more daring can opt for untethered flights, with five launches planned over the festival’s three days. (Tickets for untethered flights are sold out.)

Weather permitting, the festival’s 15 to 20 balloons will go up at 6 p.m. on Friday; and at 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Weekend passes for the festival are $13 presale and $30 at the door. One-day passes are $9 presale, $14 at the door. Balloon rides are not covered in the cost of admission; tickets for tethered rides are $20 — $10 for children 12 and under — and sold on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The festival grounds, which include the Made in New England Market, LuLaRoe pop-up, swap meet and food trucks, are open 2 to 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. Anyone can show up to watch the 6 a.m. launches.

Are you ready to try Yoga? Yoga in the City takes place every day except Friday in Hartford for FREE! The Vasu Tribe Studio of Hartford offers free outdoor Yoga weeknights at 5:30 Monday & Wednesday in Bushnell Park, Tuesday and Thursdays in Elizabeth Park. Saturday in Pope Park and Sunday in Colt Park are at 10am. All levels welcome now through October 9th.

This year’s ConnectiCon spreads out over downtown Hartford July 6 to 9, bringing all the usual attractions: a Con-vivial Fest, cosplay, panels, arcades, console gaming, workshops, etc.

http://www.connecticon.org

Catch a great new exhibit “Yankees-Red Sox” at the Mattatuck Museum, 144 W. Main Street, Waterbury. News clippings, ticket stubs, action shots, hats, bats, uniforms and a copy of the Babe Ruth Contract from the Sox to the Yanks, a piece of the Green Monster and a seat from original Yankee Stadium. The exhibit runs through November 12th. www.mattuckmuseum.org

Dinosaurs Take Flight at the Yale Peabody Museum of Natural History now through August 30th. Don’t miss the Archaeopteryx from the Jurassic Period. These winged dinos are the ancestors of modern birds! www.peabody.yale.edu

Take a spin on the Bushnell Carousel at Bushnell Park in Harford for just $1. Saturday and Sundays 11am to 5pm. 860-585-5411 or http://www.thecarouselmuseum.org

FIREWORKS:

FRIDAY

Windsor Locks: The fire department will set off fireworks beginning at 9:30 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park. The display is part of the volunteer fire department’s annual carnival fundraiser. wlfd.com

Farmington: The Tunxis Hose Company No. 1’s annual fireworks display will take place at 9:30 p.m. The display is part of the firefighters’ annual three-day carnival, which will be held July 6 to 8 behind Union School, 173 School St. in Unionville.

SATURDAY

New London: A fireworks show will cap New London’s 40th annual Sailfest at 9 p.m., choreographed to music from K-Hits 100.9 FM. Mystic Whaler Cruises will also offer one-hour harbor cruises beginning at 11 a.m., $25 for adults and $15 for children five to 12. Local crafts, clothing and art and a variety of food and drink will be available for purchase. sailfest.org

Guilford: The town hosts a community picnic from 4 to 7 p.m. on the town green, followed by a fireworks display from 7 to 10 p.m. guilfordparkrec.com

SUNDAY

Enfield: Fourth festivities feature a performance from the Hartford Symphony Orchestra on the Artioli Dodge Stage, followed by a fireworks display at 9:45 p.m. on the town green. A free shuttle service will run from the Enfield Square Mall and the town green. Admittance is free to all. enfieldcelebration.org