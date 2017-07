Join us for three days of fantastic food and fun at the third annual Riverfront Food Truck Festival presented in partnership with Lite 100.5 WRCHand our sister staions here at CBS Hartford. Enjoy food from more than 25 food trucks, win prizes, and enjoy live music. And our own DJ Mitch Rossitto will be DJing! This event will be held on July 6, 7, and 8 at Mortensen Riverfront Plaza. Thres nothing like it and truly there is something for everyone!