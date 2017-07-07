Flashback Friday: 2011 – The Final Space Shuttle Mission

July 7, 2017 3:08 PM By Chuck Taylor

July 8, 2011 – Space Shuttle Atlantis was launched from Cape Kennedy, FL, on the final mission of the U.S. space shuttle program.

The previous day, the world’s first artificial organ transplant was achieved, using an artificial windpipe coated with stem cells.

Also that month, the planet Neptune completed its first orbit since it was discovered in 1846.

 

These were the top 5 songs on Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart for July 9, 2011:

#5 – Plain White T’s – Rhythm of Love

#4 – P!nk – Perfect

#3 – Katy Perry – Firework

#2 – Bruno Mars – Just The Way You Are

#1 – Adele – Rolling In The Deep

 

