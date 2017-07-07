Autumn From Torrington Making Summer Memories

July 7, 2017 11:55 PM By Dean Richards

Friday night was a family affair for Autumn, her daughter Jaylynn and her boyfriend Ben. They were spending a quiet evening making some new summertime memories. Autumn reached out on the PillowTalk love lines from Torrington to express her feelings for the most important people in her life.

More from Dean Richards
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Food Truck Festival!
Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!

Listen Live