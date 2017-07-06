Volvo Eliminating Gasoline Engines After 2019

July 6, 2017 3:59 PM By Chuck Taylor

Every car Volvo sells after 2019 will have an electric motor as part of the drive-train; either as a mild hybrid with a 48-volt electrical system, a plug-in hybrid, or as an all-electric vehicle.

“This announcement marks the end of the solely combustion engine-powered car,” said Volvo CEO Håkan Samuelsson in a statement. “Volvo Cars has stated that it plans to have sold a total of 1 million electrified cars by 2025. When we said it we meant it. This is how we are going to do it.”

Many automakers will soon begin offering 48-volt mild hybrids, but Volvo seems more ready to phase out internal combustion entirely.

