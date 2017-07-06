It’s time For Summer Tradition: Drive-ins

Ct. celebrates drive-ins! We still have three in our state and many do not. So Mansfield Drive-In at 228 Stafford Rd is open Wed Friday and Sats and Sundays and will expand to daily showings on June 16th. Pleasant Valley Drive In which is the cutest little old timey drive in 47 River Rd Barkhamsted is open Thursdays thru Sundays. Both of these theaters show first run movies aka new movies.

Southington Drive in 995 Meriden-Wtby Turnpike is open Saturday nights only and shows classic family movies. Since the movie biz isn’t what it used to be the drive-ins offer a lot of other fun events while they are not showing movies, check times and listings for all of these events

Mansfielddrivein.com

Pleasantvalleydriveinmovies.com

And southingtondrive-in.com

Pass the popcorn!