Gabriel told me that it’s going to be an emotional time. Gabriel is from Manhattan, New York City, U.S.A. When he drives through the area at night, he puts on PillowTalk. Thursday night, he called in to request a song and told me that her will be giving his daughter Bianca away when she gets married on August 27th. Bianca lives in California.

Bianca will be dancing with her father Gabriel to the sound of this song by Luther Vandross. And yes, understandably it’s going to be an emotional time.