Dewey Bunnell, 1/3 of the band America was asked about the band’s first big hit Horse With No Name. It was thought, by some, to be a drug song…. but nope. Horse With No Name, is the horse that you rode in on. Original title Desert Song . Dewey played 6 string guitar on it, Gerry Beckley the 12 string acoustic guitar and Dan Peek played Bass. Here is the story below.

Wednesday Song Secret Watch the Video Here More Song Secrets HERE