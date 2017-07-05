Beautiful Ruby is one gem of a kitty! She is around 5 years old and is described as being, sweet, snuggly, and “wise”. She likes to watch over her kitty siblings and though she gets along well with them, could likely live happily with or without a feline friend in her forever home. This stunning girl loves snuggling up in her person’s arms and sleeps right in the bed after a long day of hunting toy mice and vying for attention! She can be shy with new people and would prefer a quiet, calm, adult home. For more information, call 860-242-9999 x302 or email megan@ourcompanions.org.