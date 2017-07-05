Jumanji 2: Welcome to The Jungle Trailer 1st Look

July 5, 2017 7:37 AM

One of my favorite “Mom” things to say is “My house looks like I am losing a game of Jumanji”
The iconic movie has left an indelible mark in our memories. It starred Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, David Alan Grier, Bonnie Hunt, Jonathan Hyde & Bebe Neuwirth.
We loved this movie. We recited it’s lines from memory and imagined if this could ever happen to us in real life.
I never thought I would WANT to see a sequel to it until I saw this trailer!

Sony Pictures has revealed the first trailer for the upcoming sequel, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle!

In a brand new Jumanji adventure, the tables are turned as four teenagers are sucked into Jumanji’s world – pitted against rhinos, black mambas and an endless variety of jungle traps and puzzles. To survive, they’ll play as characters from the game: meek Spencer becomes a brave explorer (Dwayne Johnson); hulky jock Fridge becomes a tiny genius (Kevin Hart); It-girl Bethany becomes a bookworm professor (Jack Black); and unathletic Martha becomes an amazonian warrior (Karen Gillan). To beat the game and return to the real world with their lives, they’ll have to start seeing things in an entirely different way. The cast also includes Nick Jonas, Ser’Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Alex Wolff and Morgan Turner. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle in theaters on December 22, 2017.

check out the trailer!!

