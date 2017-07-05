Cherry Limeade Popsicles (Sugarfree and Delish!)

Fresh cherries & limes come together to make a sweet & tart frozen summer treat! If you do not have a cherry pitter then feel free to use frozen black cherries. They usually carry them at trader Joe’s, Wholefoods and other supermarkets. I found my Popsicle molds for about 3 bucks at Big Y!
Ingredients:
- 12 oz. bag frozen black cherries
- ½ tsp lime zest
- ⅓ cup fresh lime juice (about 2-3 limes)
- 2 cups filtered water
- 4-6 tbsp honey (I used 6, of course)
- ⅛ tsp sea salt
Instructions:
- Place all ingredients in a medium saucepan over medium heat.
- Cook for around 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until cherries are hot/heated through.
- Place warmed cherries + liquid into a blender or food processor and gently pulse a few times.
- For best straining results, place some cheesecloth inside a fine mesh strainer and pour blended cherries through to remove all pulp. (Feel free to leave the pulp, if you wish! Your popsicles may have a softer, more sorbet-like texture.)
- Pour strained cherry liquid into an easily-pourable container (I used a glass Pyrex measuring cup), then, evenly distribute into popsicle molds.
- Freeze for at least 8 hours before serving. Run room-temp water over frozen molds for a few seconds to release popsicles.