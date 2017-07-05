Cherry Limeade Popsicles (Sugarfree and Delish!)

July 5, 2017 10:00 AM By Joan Dylan
Fresh cherries & limes come together to make a sweet & tart frozen summer treat! If you do not have a cherry pitter then feel free to use frozen black cherries. They usually carry them at trader Joe’s, Wholefoods and other supermarkets. I found my Popsicle molds for about 3 bucks at Big Y!
Ingredients:
  • 12 oz. bag frozen black cherries
  • ½ tsp lime zest
  • ⅓ cup fresh lime juice (about 2-3 limes)
  • 2 cups filtered water
  • 4-6 tbsp honey (I used 6, of course)
  • ⅛ tsp sea salt
Instructions:
  1. Place all ingredients in a medium saucepan over medium heat.
  2. Cook for around 10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until cherries are hot/heated through.
  3. Place warmed cherries + liquid into a blender or food processor and gently pulse a few times.
  4. For best straining results, place some cheesecloth inside a fine mesh strainer and pour blended cherries through to remove all pulp. (Feel free to leave the pulp, if you wish! Your popsicles may have a softer, more sorbet-like texture.)
  5. Pour strained cherry liquid into an easily-pourable container (I used a glass Pyrex measuring cup), then, evenly distribute into popsicle molds.
  6. Freeze for at least 8 hours before serving. Run room-temp water over frozen molds for a few seconds to release popsicles.
More from Joan Dylan
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WRCH Lite 100.5

Food Truck Festival!
Tickets for Jay Leno On Sale Now!860-987-5900 or www.bushnell.org... Buy tickets now!!

Listen Live