Cherry Limeade Popsicles (Sugarfree and Delish!)

Fresh cherries & limes come together to make a sweet & tart frozen summer treat! If you do not have a cherry pitter then feel free to use frozen black cherries. They usually carry them at trader Joe’s, Wholefoods and other supermarkets. I found my Popsicle molds for about 3 bucks at Big Y!

