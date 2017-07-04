Your Favorite Summer Fruit – Cast Your Vote!

July 4, 2017 7:00 PM By Dean Richards

A few days ago I was having my customary bagel and green tea at the local bagel store. I was sitting next to a group of women who are obviously good friends and I was eavesdropping on their conversation. They were talking about their grocery shopping habits and all the great variety of fruits that they had purchased at a great buy. That gave me the idea to do this poll and find out what your favorite summer fruit is. I know, they’re all so good in their own way. Please take a second and cast your vote for the poll just for fun. Hope you had a great 4th of July and thanks!

