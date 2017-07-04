Fun Facts For the Fourth

- THE DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE WASN’T SIGNED ON JULY 4th – That’s just the day the document was formally dated, finalized, and adopted by the Continental Congress.
- EATING SALMON ON THE FOURTH IS A TRADITION IN NEW ENGLAND – It just so happened that during the middle of the summer, salmon was in abundance in rivers throughout the region, so it was a common sight on tables. To serve salmon the traditional New England way, you’ll have to pair it with some green peas.
- MASSACHUSETTS WAS THE FIRST STATE TO RECOGNIZE IT AS A HOLIDAY – It became an official holiday on July 3, 1781. It wasn’t until June 28, 1870 that Congress decided to start designating federal holidays, with the first four being New Year’s Day, Independence Day, Thanksgiving, and Christmas.
- THE OLDEST ANNUAL CELEBRATION IS IN BRISTOL, RHODE ISLAND – The festivities began just two years after the Revolutionary War ended, and 2017 will be its 232nd entry. What began as a “patriotic exercise,”meaning church services, has morphed into a cavalcade of parades, live music, food, and other activities.
- 15,000 FIREWORKS DISPLAYS WILL MARK INDEPENDENCE DAY – Although not necessarily on the 4th, most small towns spend anywhere from $8000-$15,000 for a fireworks display, with larger cities going into the millions, like the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular at around $2.5 million.
- WE’LL SPEND BILLIONS ON FOOD – Around $7.1 billion, according to the National Retail Federation. Including food and other cookout expenses, that averages out to about $73 per person participating in a barbecue, outdoor cookout or picnic.