A Wicked Strong Cold Brew Coffee

Introducing Death Wish Coffee. Yes, it is truly a scary cup of coffee: super strong and tastes amazing. But now, they’ve upped their game. They have their new Nitro Brew Cold Brew Coffee and it’s so strong, I couldn’t even finish one can! (It’s perfect for those days when you’re just beyond exhausted and regular coffee won’t cut it.) Make sure to drink it slowly to keep track of how it hits you! It’s that strong! I love the taste and sometimes cannot get to my favorite cold brew place in Plainville so this is a good second. I suggest having it in the morning so you can sleep at night!